Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East Mountain View Avenue and South Chestnut Street. The man said the woman driving the vehicle sped up. The woman could be heard in the background saying he went in front of her.
A trailer reportedly was stolen from a job site on Suncadia Trail.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Fourth Avenue.
Two incidents of vandalism were reported at a building on North Chestnut Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
A man the reporting party did not know was in his house of East Seattle Avenue. The man was sitting upstairs and said, “you owe us money.:
A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
A vehicle reportedly was t-boned at North Columbia Avenue and East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A yellow Lab reportedly was running in the area of North Stonebridge Street.
A line was down at West 14th Avenue and North Okanogan Street. It was unknown what type of line, but thought to be power.
A toilet paper cover dispenser reportedly was damaged in a building on North Chestnut Street.
A black calf was reported in the roadway on Fourth Parallel Road.
An “S” reportedly was carved into a wall in a building on North Chestnut Street.
A hit and run was reported on North Yellowstone Street.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Sequoia and a Chevrolet pickup was reported on West University Way.
A man in all black reportedly was leaning against the back wall of a building on West University Way. The reporting party advised it doesn’t look like he belongs there.
A woman on a motor scooter reportedly ran into the reporting party on North Chestnut Street.
An assault was reported on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.
The reporting party was calling from Sea-Tac and advised he could see on his Ring doorbell a man and woman walk into his residence on North Pfenning Road.
The reporting party heard six gunshots and yelling on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party saw a man he believed to be stealing tires on South Canyon Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle fire was reported on state Route 10 and state Route 97.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Sea-Tac man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for criminal contempt. Bail $2,320.
A 51-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, hit and run and driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,100.
A 35-year-old Burbank man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for first-degree negligent driving. Bail $15,000.
A 70-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.