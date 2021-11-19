Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on state Route 10.

Someone reportedly called the mayor to report a German shepherd at large in Triangle Court on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas. The dog was preventing them from getting out of their vehicle.

A residential burglary was reported on North Water Street.

An injured deer was reported in the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road. The deer left the area, unknown in which direction.

A hit and run was reported in front of the Post Office in Ellensburg.

A 2003 Ford F-250 reportedly was involved with a hit and run on state Route 970 and state Route 903. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on state Route 903. There was a rifle in the backseat of the vehicle.

There was a report of a man with his pants down exposing his backside on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street.

A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.

A deer reportedly was struck by a vehicle and was in the middle of the roadway on Cove Lane and Manastash Road.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90.

Several vehicles reportedly had gotten off Interstate 90 and had reduced East Sparks Road to one lane.

A small, skinny cart was found on 18th Avenue. It appeared to be starving and abandoned.

Elk reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on South Canyon Road.

A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.

A semi reportedly went into a ditch on Vantage Highway.

A woman reportedly was heard yelling in her car in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus. Upon investigation, it turned out to be two women in a car singing with a Bluetooth microphone that was connected to the car’s speakers.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 18-19. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for felony elude, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resisting arrest, ignition interlock and use/possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. No bail.

