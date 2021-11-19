Nov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their car Nov 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on state Route 10. Someone reportedly called the mayor to report a German shepherd at large in Triangle Court on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas. The dog was preventing them from getting out of their vehicle.A residential burglary was reported on North Water Street.An injured deer was reported in the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road. The deer left the area, unknown in which direction.A hit and run was reported in front of the Post Office in Ellensburg.A 2003 Ford F-250 reportedly was involved with a hit and run on state Route 970 and state Route 903. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on state Route 903. There was a rifle in the backseat of the vehicle.There was a report of a man with his pants down exposing his backside on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street.A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.A deer reportedly was struck by a vehicle and was in the middle of the roadway on Cove Lane and Manastash Road.A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Canyon Road and Interstate 90. Several vehicles reportedly had gotten off Interstate 90 and had reduced East Sparks Road to one lane.A small, skinny cart was found on 18th Avenue. It appeared to be starving and abandoned.Elk reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on South Canyon Road.A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.A semi reportedly went into a ditch on Vantage Highway.A woman reportedly was heard yelling in her car in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus. Upon investigation, it turned out to be two women in a car singing with a Bluetooth microphone that was connected to the car’s speakers.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 18-19. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for felony elude, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resisting arrest, ignition interlock and use/possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staringA 'ball magnet': Central safety prides himself being around the ballCentral Washington football will open NCAA Division II playoffs at No. 3 Northwest Missouri StateVeterans Day Parade draws community supportArt community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoff Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter