Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A bicycle was reported stolen from the Ringer boat launch.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.

n The reporting party believes that someone is abandoning or throwing cats from the overpass on the North Thorp Highway. She has seen six cats in the area during her travels and does not believe there would be that many strays in the area.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Ruby Street.

n A mountain bike was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

n A leaf blower was reported stolen on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.

n A cow was reported in the roadway on Koffman Road and Parke Creek Road.

n A street light was reported out at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Sprague Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Chestnut Street.

Fire

n An outside fire was reported on Brown Road.

n A brush fire was reported on Tjossem Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

