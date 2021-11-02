Nov. 2 blotter: Cats abandoned Nov 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A bicycle was reported stolen from the Ringer boat launch. n A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.n The reporting party believes that someone is abandoning or throwing cats from the overpass on the North Thorp Highway. She has seen six cats in the area during her travels and does not believe there would be that many strays in the area.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Ruby Street.n A mountain bike was reported stolen on North Alder Street.n A leaf blower was reported stolen on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.n A cow was reported in the roadway on Koffman Road and Parke Creek Road. n A street light was reported out at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Sprague Street.n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Chestnut Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n An outside fire was reported on Brown Road.n A brush fire was reported on Tjossem Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Collision Injury Kittcom Highway Transports Cat Arrest Business Line Mountain Bike Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter