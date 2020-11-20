Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Items reportedly were stolen from a trailer on North Thorp Highway.
Cows reportedly broke down the fence to a frontage road off of Interstate 90.
Four or five males reportedly had open containers in a vehicle parked on North B Street.
Cardboard was reported in the roadway on South Main Street in Kittitas.
A man reportedly came into a business on South Main Street saying he was going to shop. He shopped the exterior wall and ran out the doors with items and left in a Subaru. The man was 6-feet tall and a slender build, about 180 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans.
A man who works for a construction company reported that someone kept taking his equipment and then giving it back on Bullfrog Road.
Two men reportedly had been in the Rotary Pavilion area, near the bull, since morning. The reporting party believed some type of drug exchange was happening because she had seen people coming and going.
A drone reportedly was flying around a residence on Willett Road and got low enough to look in the living room window.
A small child was in a gray truck with a flatbed that was left running on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A dark-colored vehicle reportedly hit a power pole on South Thorp Highway, west of Cove Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was playing music loudly in a Ford Explorer on Brick Road. The reporting party confronted him and he turned the music down and then turned it up. The reporting party then got out of the vehicle and confronted the reporting party and told him there wasn’t an ordinance.
Mail from four addresses in Cle Elum reportedly was found scattered by the Cle Elum water tower.
A woman in a residence above the reporting party’s was stomping around and items were falling off the reporting party’s wall on Manitoba Avenue.
A Dodge Ram 1500 reportedly was in a ditch off of No. 81 Road and Vantage Highway.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 14-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/no contact/protection order and failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $20,000.