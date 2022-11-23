Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A garbage bag reportedly was in the center of the roadway on Vantage Highway.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on No. 6 Road and East Willis Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Escape and a Toyota Rav4 was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street and North Oakes Avenue.
A bicycle was reported stolen on Chestnut Street.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a dog chasing pedestrians on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen on West Cascade Court.
The reporting party referenced a problem with an injured raccoon hanging around the reporting party’s and neighbor’s residences on state Route 903 in Ronald.
Guns were reported stolen from a gun safe in a residence on Kachess Lake Road.
A dog reportedly was running in the middle of the street on West 13th Avenue and North Water Street.
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 60.5.
There was a report of a chicken in a drive-through on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A pink or purple car reportedly crashed into a curb in a parking lot on North Brick Road.
An assault was reported on Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on South Cle Elum Way.
A non-injury collision involving a gray Nissan and a blue Honda Ridgeline was reported on North Alder Street and East 14th Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly struck a pole in a parking lot on South Ruby Street and then left the scene.
A white F350 pickup pulling a trailer reportedly slid off the roadway on Lambert Road and Taylor Road near Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a black Jeep and a white pickup hauling a trailer was reported on West Mountain View Avenue and South Industrial Way.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 130.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A telephone pole reportedly was sparking on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear/reckless driving, failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to appear/second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail S35,000.
A 20-year-old Kittitas man was arrested for three counts of failure to appear/second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,700.
A 51-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 64-year-old Diamond Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.