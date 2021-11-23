Nov. 23 blotter: Man with pants down Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A non-injury collision involving a Subaru and a Jeep was reported on West 10th Avenue. n Locks to six storage units reportedly had been cut on North Wenas Street.n A man reportedly was walking with his pants down, exposing his buttocks, on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.n There was a report of an ongoing problem with pigs from a pig sanctuary on Upper Badger Pocket Road.n License plates reportedly were stolen off of a travel trailer on Beaver Lane near Cle Elum.n A semi truck reportedly struck a sign to a motel on West University Way.n A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.n Cones in the area of construction reportedly were all over the roadway on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street.n A calf that appeared to have just been born reportedly was wandering on property on Mountain Creek Drive.n Cows reportedly were loose in the roadway on East Bowers Road and North Airport Road. n A hit and run was reported on Walnut Street.n The pedestrian walk signal on East University Way and North Chestnut Street reportedly was out.n A 1990 Chevy Suburban reportedly struck a deer on Naneum Road and Rader Road. The deer was still alive.n A wallet was reported stolen on Pearl Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Approximately four acres reportedly were on fire on West Taneum Road, milepost 1.5.n A smoke investigation was reported on Westside Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 50-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for felony harassment, felony no contact/protection order violation. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Ellensburg Police Road Felony Motor Vehicle Highway Criminal Law Police Roadway Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. 