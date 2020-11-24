Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An audible commercial burglary alarm was reported on West University Way.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Greenfield Avenue in Ellensburg.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Green Parks Drive in Ellensburg.
n A voicemail reported horses not being fed on Circle Ross Road in Ellensburg.
n An ex-girlfriend reportedly took a panther AR-15 from his parents house on Thrall Road in Ellensburg.
n A locked mail box reportedly was broken into on Casassa Road in Cle Elum.
n A landlord reportedly wanted to check security cameras due to a neighbors snow plow being stolen on Kearny Road in Snoqualmie.
n A semi-truck reportedly was parked in a turn lain on Main Street near University Way. The driver got out and walked into a business.
n A caller reported receiving an address forwarding card in the mail he did not request. The caller looked it up on the internet and it came back to a Russian Crime Family. The caller said he was not moving and it was the fourth time he had received the same card within the last week.
n Two batteries reportedly were stolen from a truck in a loading dock on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Someone reportedly took out an amazon Credit Card in a caller’s name and charged $6,000 to it.
n A young disabled man reportedly was yelling the reporting party’s name over and over again on South Pearl Street.
n Livestock reportedly were at large on Thomas Road in Ellensburg.
n Several packages reportedly were stolen off a front porch on East River Avenue.
n A large dog had reportedly been tied up in a vehicle for the last week on Canyon Road.
n A woman reportedly walked out of the bushes wearing a blanket.
n Two subjects reportedly were in a verbal dispute and started shoving each other outside the Rotary Pavilion in Ellensburg.
n A grandson reportedly stole $410 from his grandmother’s safe on Broadway Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A mail box reportedly was broken into off Bullfrog Road in Cle Elum.
n A Red Dodge reportedly had been parked in a caller’s driveway on Caribou Road in Ellensburg.
n A group of men reportedly were making a caller feel uncomfortable on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n People reportedly were communing with spirits at the IOOF Cemetery on North Brick Road.
n Someone reportedly was playing clarinet on the west side of a building for a half hour on South Pearl Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 32-year-old Makawao, Hawaii, man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault domestic violence. No bail.