Nov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it back Nov 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):There was a report of a large sign with profanity visible from Interstate 90 near Easton. A man reportedly was sitting on a bench in a parking lot on Dolarway Road threatening passersby.A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.Windows reportedly were damaged on classic cars on West Sixth Avenue.A non-injury collision was reported on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.A non-injury collision involving a Kenworth and a Volvo was reported on South Main Street.Someone reportedly tried to get into a Ford Edge parked on West Fourth Avenue.The reporting party was out at her garbage cans, children were playing in the street on West 13th Avenue and threw something that landed in the reporting party’s yard. The reporting party told them they knew the rules that if it lands in her yard they don’t get it back.An injured deer was reported on the side of the roadway on South Thorp Highway.A train reportedly was stopped and blocking the roadway at state Route 97 and Faust Road. Subjects in a white SUV reportedly stole an 18-pack of Coors Light from a business on state Route 97. The subjects looked to be underage.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Structure fire was reported on Guye Peak Lane at Snoqualmie Pass.There was a report of a fire, approximately 100 yards by 100 yards, spreading uphill in Taneum Canyon.Two large burn piles were reported on North Fifth Street in Roslyn.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 23-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for physical control with intoxication. Bail $1,000.A 29-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail. Tags Trooper Patrol Motor Vehicle Highway Police Criminal Law Collision Ellensburg Police Officer Ellensburg Assault 