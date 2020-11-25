Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A 1997 red Dodge truck reportedly had been parked in front of a school for a week on West 15th Avenue.
- A black Ford Escape reportedly was broken into during the night. Entry was gained by breaking into the passenger window.
- A large Mack Box truck reportedly had been parked on the side of East 18th Avenue for a week. The owner does this often, and the vehicle reportedly hasn’t been licensed since 2017.
- A stop sign reportedly was laying on the sidewalk on Gail Road and East Bender Road in Ellensburg.
- A grandson reportedly asked for $1,600 under suspicious circumstances.
- Gas reportedly was stolen from U-Haul trucks during the night on East First Street.
- A fence reportedly was spray painted on East Kristen Avenue in Ellensburg.
- A white Chevrolet Impala reportedly was broken into on North Abel Place in Ellensburg.
- A mother cat and kittens reportedly needed to be picked up in South Cle Elum.
- A stop sign was down on North Cascade Street and West Dolarway Avenue.
- A white Subaru reportedly backed into a vehicle and left southbound toward Ellensburg Police Department on Third Avenue.
- Someone in a blue mask, red sweatshirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes reportedly had a warrant out and was alone in the makeup aisle of a store on South Water Street.
- A non-injury accident was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway. A vehicle went into a ditch.
- Twenty cows and calves reportedly had no water or feed on Lower Green Canyon Road.
- A cat reportedly had been laying in front of a caller’s residence on Tipple Hill Loop in Cle Elum and the caller does not know anything about cats and unable to help it. She was not sure if the cat was dying or may have needed some assistance.
- A man on North Ruby Street reportedly was at customer service acting aggressive, knocking over displays in a wheel chair.
- A new diesel pickup truck with reader boards reportedly had been driving around Ellensburg with government related material on the boards. The driver reportedly said he was part of public health, but the caller called the health department and they were not aware of it.
- Juveniles reportedly were racing up and down Seattle Street by the park.
- A man reportedly was at Hanson Ponds after dusk. He was advised the ponds closed at dusk. Left with no issues.
- A blue 1980s model Chevrolet pick up truck reportedly had been driving up and down Hundley Road in Cle Elum very slowly for an hour.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A smoke alarm reportedly was sounding on Oat Creek Lane in Cle Elum.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 24-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff deputies for failure to appear for first-degree burglary. Bail $10,000.