Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Three mailboxes reportedly were knocked over on Brick Mill Road.

A Toyota Tundra reportedly went off the road and West Taneum Road.

Multiple vehicles reportedly were doing donuts in a parking lot on state Route 906.

A hit and run was reported on Interstate 90, exit 70.

A collision was reported on Bullfrog Road.

A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

A calf was reported in the roadway on Game Farm Road.

There was a report of an ongoing problem with the same vehicle running a school bus stop paddle when it’s down on First Street in Thorp.

A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

License plates were reported stolen on North Brick Road.

A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A man reportedly was walking on North Alder Street towards Alder Street Park with his pants down past his bottom and his bare bottom exposed.

Personal checks were reported stolen on North Brook Court.

A bicycle was reported stolen on West Washington Avenue.

A cat reportedly was struck by a vehicle and then crawled under another vehicle in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.

A non-injury collision was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.

The reporting party almost hit a deer on South Main Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A smoke investigation was reported on River Ranch Lane near Cle Elum.

A vehicle fire was reported on North Water Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 24-26. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

Arrest reports were not received for this time period.

