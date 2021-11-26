Nov. 26 blotter: Three mailboxes knocked over Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Three mailboxes reportedly were knocked over on Brick Mill Road. A Toyota Tundra reportedly went off the road and West Taneum Road.Multiple vehicles reportedly were doing donuts in a parking lot on state Route 906.A hit and run was reported on Interstate 90, exit 70.A collision was reported on Bullfrog Road.A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.A calf was reported in the roadway on Game Farm Road.There was a report of an ongoing problem with the same vehicle running a school bus stop paddle when it’s down on First Street in Thorp.A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.License plates were reported stolen on North Brick Road.A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum. A man reportedly was walking on North Alder Street towards Alder Street Park with his pants down past his bottom and his bare bottom exposed.Personal checks were reported stolen on North Brook Court.A bicycle was reported stolen on West Washington Avenue.A cat reportedly was struck by a vehicle and then crawled under another vehicle in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.A non-injury collision was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.The reporting party almost hit a deer on South Main Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A smoke investigation was reported on River Ranch Lane near Cle Elum.A vehicle fire was reported on North Water Street.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 24-26. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):Arrest reports were not received for this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Vehicle Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Criminal Law Collision Hit And Run Mailbox Kittcom Injury Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellWoman found dead in Easton identifiedEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorDeath notice: Kate DavisMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersSpokane Valley woman missing after leaving EllensburgMoments to Remember and Plaid Friday are on the way Nov. 26 Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter