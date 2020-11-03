Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A job site reportedly was broken into on Reecer Creek Road.

n A cow was reported in the roadway on Alford Road and Wilson Creek Road.

n The top bolt on a stop sign reportedly was gone on South Ferguson Road and Tjossem Road.

n Tagging was reported on a shop in an alley off of Water Street.

n A vehicle was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.

n Someone reportedly drilled a hole in the fuel tank of a Ford F250 on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.

n A package was reported stolen from a residence on North Walnut Street.

n A theft was reported on state Route 97.

n A collision with possible injuries was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 84. A vehicle was rear-ended and both lanes were blocked.

n A Subaru Forester reportedly was broken into at the Pacific Crest Trail trailhead at Snoqualmie Pass.

n Prescription sunglasses reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.

n The windows reportedly were broken out of a shed on East Seventh Avenue.

n An assault was reported on Craig’s Hill.

n A pitbull without teeth reportedly charged from an alleyway off South Poplar Street and East First Avenue and attacked the reporting party’s dog while she was walking it in a stroller. The dog was not injured.

n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

n Items were reported missing from a Ford Ranger parked on North Dolarway Road.

n Cows were reported in the roadway on Robinson Canyon Road and South Thorp Highway.

n Two men reportedly were fighting in the roadway on North Ruby Street.

n A burglary was reported on East Brighton Loop.

n A Ford Ranger reportedly was on its side on state Route 97 and Lower Green Canyon Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 84.

n A structure fire was reported off of Interstate 82, mile post 2. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a two-story structure.

n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 70.

n The smell of smoke was reported in a residence on East Tacoma Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 46-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment and interference with a domestic violence report. No bail.

