Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Three dogs were reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 105.
Two dogs reportedly were running loose on West University Way and North Cora Street.
Dump trucks working on the east side of Bull Road reportedly were failing to stop at the stop sign on Bull Road and Umptanum Road.
A black, short-haired dog reportedly was running loose in a neighborhood on South Magnolia Street.
A burglary was reported on North Alder Street.
A black and white shepherd reportedly was walking in the roadway on South Chestnut Street and East Washington Street.
A vehicle prowl reportedly occurred sometime in the past three days on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party heard someone trying to get into her residence on East Umptanum Road.
Magnets reportedly were stolen off a whiteboard hanging outside the door of a room in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A dead cat was reported in the roadway on West Sixth Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly drove onto the reporting party’s property and crashed into his fence on West Dry Creek Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear/first-degree identity theft, failure to appear/second-degree theft, failure to appear/bail jumping, possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft and third-degree theft. Bail $20,000.
A 33-year-old Traverse, Michigan man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear/obstruction. Bail $25,000.
