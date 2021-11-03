Nov. 3 blotter: Multiple hit and runs Nov 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A hit and run was reported on 15th Avenue. n Ten cows were reported in the roadway on state Route 821, milepost 15.n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n Eight males in the area reportedly appeared to be smoking or vaping something on East Seattle Street.n A hit and run was reported on North Harris Avenue in Cle Elum.n A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West First Avenue. n A man, who possibly had been drinking, reportedly was stumbling in and out of the roadway on University Way.n A vehicle reportedly drove into a shallow ditch and then drove into part of the reporting party’s yard to get out of the ditch on Brick Mill Road.A man reportedly was seen trying to get into the reporting party’s vehicle in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 71.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hit And Run Vehicle Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Collision Milepost Road Business Line Roadway Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter