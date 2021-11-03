Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hit and run was reported on 15th Avenue.

n Ten cows were reported in the roadway on state Route 821, milepost 15.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n Eight males in the area reportedly appeared to be smoking or vaping something on East Seattle Street.

n A hit and run was reported on North Harris Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West First Avenue.

n A man, who possibly had been drinking, reportedly was stumbling in and out of the roadway on University Way.

n A vehicle reportedly drove into a shallow ditch and then drove into part of the reporting party’s yard to get out of the ditch on Brick Mill Road.

A man reportedly was seen trying to get into the reporting party’s vehicle in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 71.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.