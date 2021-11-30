Nov. 30 blotter: Gummy bears on barriers Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle prowl was reported on East Second Avenue. A homeless tent was reported in the alley behind the library, blocking some of the flow of traffic.Signs were damaged and laundry soap dumped all over at a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.A non-injury collision was reported on Hanson Road and Serenity Lane.A homeless person reportedly sent up a tent or a tarp on property on North Pine Street.A bottle reportedly was thrown through the window of a building on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn,An abandoned collision was reported on Forest Service Road 3517-111. Both airbags of the Chevy Equinox had been deployed.A purse, credit cards, identification and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on East First Avenue.A large German shepherd reportedly was running in traffic on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.A vehicle prowl was reported on South Water Street.Cows were reported on the John Wayne Trail near Parke Creek Road.Construction equipment was reported stolen from a partially built residence on Pays Road near Cle Elum.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street. A vehicle reportedly was backing up and struck another vehicle on North Pearl Street and East Fourth Avenue.A vehicle prowl was reported in the parking lot at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.A bicycle was reported stolen on East University Way.Gummy bears reportedly were left on yellow barriers behind a building on East 10th Avenue.A black cow reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Watson Road.A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.The reporting party saw a group of subjects smashing up vehicles on East 11th Avenue. One subject was jumping on the hood of a vehicle.A truck was reported in a ditch off of Lower Peoh Point Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A small fire in a ravine was reported on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 28-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree theft vehicle prowling, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. No bail.A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for five counts failure to appear/possession/delivery controlled substance and two counts failure to appear/manufacture, possession, delivery of counterfeit substances. Bail $3,000. Tags Prowl Vehicle Collision Highway Criminal Law Transports Motor Vehicle Kittitas County Road Theft Tent ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls' basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Mississippi man found deceasedDeath notice: Kate DavisEllensburg girls' basketball erases Eastmont