Nov. 4 blotter: Dipping into the till Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Two cows reportedly were in the roadway on Naneum Road and Thomas Road. n A theft was reported in progress on state Route 97.n An assault was reported on South Water Street.n A non-injury collision was reported on Hundley Road.n The reporting party reportedly arrived at a business on Railroad Street and found the glass door broken and lock missing. It was unknown if anyone was inside.n A no parking sign on North Cora Street reportedly was down.n A vehicle prowl was reported on Suncadia Trail.n An enclosed cargo Continental trailer was reported stolen on Kokanee Loop near Cle Elum. n Tools reportedly were stolen from a trailer on a worksite on Kokanee Loop near Cle Elum.n A mountain bike was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.n A man, who had been drinking, reportedly was acting belligerently, drinking beer on the bus and vomited on the bus on North Ruby Street.n An employee reportedly has been taking $50 to $100 a month from the till every night for the past three months on South Canyon Road. The reporting party has video footage.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 49-year-old Newman Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittcom Thomas Road Criminal Law Transports Crime Highway Cow Business Line Ellensburg Police Call Officer Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter