Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Two cows reportedly were in the roadway on Naneum Road and Thomas Road.

n A theft was reported in progress on state Route 97.

n An assault was reported on South Water Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Hundley Road.

n The reporting party reportedly arrived at a business on Railroad Street and found the glass door broken and lock missing. It was unknown if anyone was inside.

n A no parking sign on North Cora Street reportedly was down.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Suncadia Trail.

n An enclosed cargo Continental trailer was reported stolen on Kokanee Loop near Cle Elum.

n Tools reportedly were stolen from a trailer on a worksite on Kokanee Loop near Cle Elum.

n A mountain bike was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.

n A man, who had been drinking, reportedly was acting belligerently, drinking beer on the bus and vomited on the bus on North Ruby Street.

n An employee reportedly has been taking $50 to $100 a month from the till every night for the past three months on South Canyon Road. The reporting party has video footage.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 49-year-old Newman Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.

