Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
n A PVC pipe reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.
n An injured black and brown cat reportedly was on the side of the roadway on Mountain View Avenue. It had been hit by a vehicle.
n An Xbox was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.
n An assault was reported on No. 6 Road.
n Two trucks with political flags reportedly were going west bound in the east bound lane on West Ninth Avenue,
n An illegal dump with a washer/dryer and tires was reported on Westside Road.
n The reporting party said he was job hunting and had to take a drug test. He submitted someone else’s urine and it was flagged for meth.
n A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A manhole cover reportedly was open and set aside on Umptanum Road and South Industrial Way.
n A black cow with a yellow or white ear tag was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
n A rock reportedly was thrown through a window on North Pine Street.
n A man reportedly flagged down an officer on East 10th Avenue looking for a ballot box. He was informed they were closed.
n Black smoke reportedly was pouring out of an apartment complex on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported during this time period.