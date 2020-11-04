Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

n A PVC pipe reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.

n An injured black and brown cat reportedly was on the side of the roadway on Mountain View Avenue. It had been hit by a vehicle.

n An Xbox was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.

n An assault was reported on No. 6 Road.

n Two trucks with political flags reportedly were going west bound in the east bound lane on West Ninth Avenue,

n An illegal dump with a washer/dryer and tires was reported on Westside Road.

n The reporting party said he was job hunting and had to take a drug test. He submitted someone else’s urine and it was flagged for meth.

n A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A manhole cover reportedly was open and set aside on Umptanum Road and South Industrial Way.

n A black cow with a yellow or white ear tag was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.

n A rock reportedly was thrown through a window on North Pine Street.

n A man reportedly flagged down an officer on East 10th Avenue looking for a ballot box. He was informed they were closed.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Black smoke reportedly was pouring out of an apartment complex on West Fifth Avenue and North Water Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported during this time period.

