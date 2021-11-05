Nov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along road Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A small calf was reported by the roadway on Manastash Road, milepost .5. A graffiti tag was reported on a brick wall on the southeast corner of East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.Twenty-eight cows were reported in the roadway on Cove Road.A hit and run reportedly occurred in Ellensburg on Oct. 11.A horse was reported on the side of the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road.Two cows reportedly were laying on the north side of Judge Ronald Road and McDowell Road, one was deceased and the other appeared to be starving.A non-injury collision was reported on Hanson Road and Barnes Road.A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.Two large dogs, possibly huskies, reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on West Patrick Avenue and North Pierce Street in Kittitas. A bicycle was reported stolen on North Main Street.A cat reportedly was hit by a car on West First Street in Cle Elum.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Thrall Road and Denmark Road.A Dremel tool reportedly was stolen on Mountain Rivers Trail.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Bags of ashes reportedly set a porch on fire on Payne Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 4-5. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Roadway Highway Zoology Criminal Law Police Collision Cow Injury Ronald Road Kittcom Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residency Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter