Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A small calf was reported by the roadway on Manastash Road, milepost .5.

A graffiti tag was reported on a brick wall on the southeast corner of East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Twenty-eight cows were reported in the roadway on Cove Road.

A hit and run reportedly occurred in Ellensburg on Oct. 11.

A horse was reported on the side of the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road.

Two cows reportedly were laying on the north side of Judge Ronald Road and McDowell Road, one was deceased and the other appeared to be starving.

A non-injury collision was reported on Hanson Road and Barnes Road.

A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.

Two large dogs, possibly huskies, reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on West Patrick Avenue and North Pierce Street in Kittitas.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Main Street.

A cat reportedly was hit by a car on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Thrall Road and Denmark Road.

A Dremel tool reportedly was stolen on Mountain Rivers Trail.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Bags of ashes reportedly set a porch on fire on Payne Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 4-5. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Comments

