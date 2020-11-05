Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man with a sledge hammer reportedly was pounding on rocks or something on West Railroad Street.
n A 15-year-old male with short blonde hair, wearing a T-shirt, leggings and with a shirt tied around his waist reportedly was standing on the corner of East 18th Avenue and North Brook Lane waving at passersby and distracting drivers. He was also pointing something at vehicles.
n A person reportedly was bitten by a dog on Cascadia Lane.
n Three Bose speakers reportedly were stolen from a vacation rental on Buttercup Lane near Cle Elum.
n A large, skinny brown and black dog with short hair reportedly has been coming into the reporting party’s yard on West First Avenue.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a gray pitbull puppy and a Bridle boxer/pitbull mix running loose on North Pierce Street. The dogs were at the reporting party’s residence eating the reporting party’s dog’s food.
n The windows of a vehicle parked on East First Avenue reportedly were smashed out.
n A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on West Cascade Court.
n A guitar and amplifier were reported stolen from a residence on North Kittitas Street.
n A 21-foot bow rider reportedly struck a sand bar and was taking on water on the Columbia River.
n An assault was reported on North Alder Street.
n A 13-year-old male wearing all black reportedly was riding a skateboard slowly in the middle of East Manitoba Avenue. The reporting party almost hit him.
n A customer reportedly was throwing things in the store and yelling on Gladmar Road.
n A group of seven 10 kids on bikes reportedly were skidding and yelling on the front walk on Main Street.
n A group of juveniles riding bicycles reportedly were swerving in and out of traffic on North Main Street.
n A man came in with a mask and reportedly took items from a store on First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party lives near the new crosswalk on East First Street in Cle Elum and can hear it from inside his residence. It is highly irritating and he wonders if it will be fixed eventually.
n A smoke investigation was reported on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 26-year-old Edmonds man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
n A 50-year-old Lake Tapps woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass and attempting to elude. No bail.