Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A white Jeep Cherokee with pink wheels reportedly struck another vehicle on West University Way and then left the scene.
Crosswalk lights were reported damaged on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on East Acacia Lane.
Goods reportedly were stolen on South Canyon Road.
Juveniles reportedly were throwing balls at passing motorists on North Water Street and West Indiana Avenue.
A subject on a skateboard reportedly struck the back of a vehicle on East University Way.
An assault was reported on Mason Street in Kittitas.
A large, white dog was reported in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Look Road.
An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A burglary was reported on Upper Green Canyon Road.
A possible chimney fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a motor vehicle. No bail.
A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.