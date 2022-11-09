Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Political graffiti was reported on the third floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
An exit sign reportedly was tampered with on the third floor, east wing of a building on North Chestnut Street.
The reporting party could hear gunshots and see spotlights west of a residence on Hannah Road.
Cows reportedly were mooing and walking down the road in the dark on Judge Ronald Road. The reporting party was concerned they’d get struck by a vehicle.
A black cow reportedly was at the intersection of North Pfenning Road and Vantage Highway.
Two German shepherds reportedly were running from the back of a residence into the roadway on Hanson Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 903, milepost 3.
A non-injury collision involving a Prius and a white SUV was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a white Freightliner and a red semi was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A horse reportedly was loose on Madison Street in South Cle Elum and heading toward Mountain River Trails.
A man reportedly shoplifted two drug tests from a store on South Main Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): A 39-year-old Algona man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $300.
A Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft. Bail $300.
A Spokane woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana. Bail $2,100.
A Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for making a false statement to a public servant and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Bail $5,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.