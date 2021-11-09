Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg resident Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A burglary was reported on Vantage Highway. n A vehicle reportedly struck a deer and the deer was immobile on the road on Cove Road and Cedar Cove Road.n A vehicle theft was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.n A Ford Edge reportedly backed into a Dodge on East Mountain View Avenue.n Several canned food items reportedly fell out of a vehicle in the intersection of West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.n There was a report of an ongoing issue with a customer who comes into a business on South Main Street without identification and is refused service every time. He yells at the staff that he is a third-generation Ellensburg resident.n A horse reportedly fell into a large hole that is six to 10 feet deep on Hawk Haven Road near Cle Elum. Stumps and logs fell on top of the horse and the horse was suffering.n A vehicle reportedly hit an elk on Oct. 29 on Parke Creek Road.n A hit and run was reported on West Dolarway Road.n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street. n A vehicle reportedly was over an embankment on North Main Street.n A non-injury collision was reported on Canyon Road.n Two subjects reportedly stole cigars from a business on University Way. The reporting party chased them down an alley but lost sight of them.n Several small American flags were knocked down in front of the Student Union and Recreation Center on the CWU campus and a wood post broken. The flags are part of a Veterans Day display and were reset.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A smoke investigation was reported on Cattail Road.n There was a report of a large boom and flames near trees and a structure on Hanson Road and Wildwind Lane.n The reporting party said someone set his tent on fire on South Water Street.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 