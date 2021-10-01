Oct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bear Oct 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A man yelled to get the reporting party’s attention and then pretended to have intercourse with a large stuffed bear on West Washington Street. The reporting party believes a digital sign at No. 6 Road and Thrall Road is causing a traffic hazard because vehicles are slowing down to read it and take photos.A man reportedly was in the roadway on Taneum Road with a bottle of liquid and possibly a paper badge on his shirt.A hit and run was reported in a Central Washington University parking lot.A bicycle was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue.The East Spokane Avenue sign at East Spokane and South Magnolia reportedly has been broken and needs to be replaced.A man wearing all black reportedly walked through a store on North Ruby Street stating he needed to find a gun outside that was stashed in the bushes.Kittcom received an email from the reporting party who said they had been approached by a man on the CWU campus who said he was a monk from Switzerland and needed money.A collision involving a semi was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way. A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.The cuts in the roadway for construction on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street reportedly are too deep and potentially damaging the vehicles’ wheels.A mini excavator reportedly was damaged on Forest Ridge Road.Tools reportedly were stolen from a business on North Main Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 7.5.A fire next to a propane tank and residence was reported on Stardust Lane.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrest reports were received for this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter