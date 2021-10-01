Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A man yelled to get the reporting party’s attention and then pretended to have intercourse with a large stuffed bear on West Washington Street.

The reporting party believes a digital sign at No. 6 Road and Thrall Road is causing a traffic hazard because vehicles are slowing down to read it and take photos.

A man reportedly was in the roadway on Taneum Road with a bottle of liquid and possibly a paper badge on his shirt.

A hit and run was reported in a Central Washington University parking lot.

A bicycle was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue.

The East Spokane Avenue sign at East Spokane and South Magnolia reportedly has been broken and needs to be replaced.

A man wearing all black reportedly walked through a store on North Ruby Street stating he needed to find a gun outside that was stashed in the bushes.

Kittcom received an email from the reporting party who said they had been approached by a man on the CWU campus who said he was a monk from Switzerland and needed money.

A collision involving a semi was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.

A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

The cuts in the roadway for construction on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street reportedly are too deep and potentially damaging the vehicles’ wheels.

A mini excavator reportedly was damaged on Forest Ridge Road.

Tools reportedly were stolen from a business on North Main Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 7.5.

A fire next to a propane tank and residence was reported on Stardust Lane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrest reports were received for this time period.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.