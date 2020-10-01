Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man reportedly was in the bathroom of a building that should have been locked on North Sprague Street.
n A cow reportedly was outside a fence alongside West University Way.
n A subject without a mask reportedly coughed in the face of a person at a business on West First Street in Cle Elum and their then spouse pushed them down.
n A neighbor reportedly was dumping trash in a construction site dumpster on North Lincoln Street.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
n A subject reportedly took a flag from a person waiving it on the corner of North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue and then fled on foot.
n A red, white and blue adult tricycle with a chain cover that says freedom flyer was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
n A subject in the Central Washington University library reportedly yelled at the reporting party when she told him he had to wear a mask and that he was going up the down stairwell.
n Political signs reportedly were taken from property two separate times on Westside Road in Cle Elum.
n A power pole appeared to have been struck on Rader Road and Fairview Road. It was leaning but no lines were down.
n A non-injury collision involving as Jeep and a Nissan was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n A white Lab reportedly was caught in the Yakima River, near mile post 149, under a grass bank. It kept trying to swim but could not make it to shore.
n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street.
n A reporting party said subjects have been seen occupying the Hooverville shack on West Garfield Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on South Second Street in Thorp.
n An injured deer was reported on Suncadia Trail.
n A man reported that someone placed a BLM sign in his front yard on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
n There was a report that someone was lighting off cannons on White Road in Cle Elum.
n A reporting party advised he rolled his vehicle, a Nissan Armada, on Forest Service Road 4100-001.
n A temporary stop sign reportedly was pushed back out of the roadway on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
n An unknown, large animal reportedly was crawling on the roof of a residence on South Pearl Street. The reporting party’s dog was barking at it.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 85.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, m lie post 80.
n A burn pile with 5 to 7-foot flames was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
n Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle on state Route 97 and North Dolarway Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 32-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary and indecent exposure. No bail.
n A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for second-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bail $50,000.