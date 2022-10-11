Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party had trapped an injured cat in her bathroom and was requesting assistance to get the cat to a vet.
• An assault was reported on Naneum Road.
• A collision was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Sprague Street.
• The reporting party advised that almost every time daily she drives by the intersection of Cleman Road and Badger Pocket Road there are eight small dogs in the roadway.
• A light pink wallet reportedly was stolen from a cart at a store on South Main Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Thorp Highway and Gladmar Road.
• A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
• Someone in a black Ford or Chevrolet truck reportedly threw a brick at a U-Haul van on West Fifth Avenue.
• A pickup reportedly rear-ended a semi on Interstate 90, milepost 134.
• The dash sensors reportedly were stolen from a 1984 Peterbilt truck on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A 1986 Nissan was reported stolen on Mountain River Trails.
• Two pitbulls reportedly were in the reporting party’s yard growling at the reporting party on North Cora Street and then left heading toward the schools.
• A two-foot-long snake reportedly was on the side of a building on North Dolarway Road. The reporting party did not believe it was a rattlesnake and said her manager told her to call law enforcement to dispose of the animal.
• An unknown subject knocked over all the traffic cones in the middle of the roadway yet again on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A large tumbleweed reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road.
• The reporting party heard small-caliber shots being fired on Twin Lakes Road.
• A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 8-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• No arrests were reported during this time period.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.