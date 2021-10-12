Oct. 12 blotter: 'Respect our women' grafitti For THE DAILY RECORD Daily Record Staff Oct 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Graffiti was reported on a sidewalk on North Wildcat Way. Someone had spray painted, “Respect our women.”A burglary was reported on state Route 97.A cargo container reportedly was broken into on East Bowers Road.A man in a camo coat with a tool belt reportedly was in and out of traffic on West First Street in Cle Elum.The reporting party was hiking Rattlesnake Ridge and returned to find that his vehicle had been broken into on Umptanum Road.A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.A subject reportedly took the reporting party’s dog and smashed his stuff on Triple L Loop.A vehicle reportedly struck a cement barrier on B Street.A hit and run was reported on Rope Rider Drive.The reporting party has video of two women shoplifting at a store on East University Way.A battery reportedly was stolen from an electric bicycle on North Alder Street.A non-injury collision was reported on North Willow Street.The reporting party said she struck a dog with her vehicle on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road but could not see the dog anymore.A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.A prowler was reported on Mountain Home Lane in Easton.A vehicle reportedly was driving on the grass at Mountain View Park.Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): No fire calls were reported during this time period.Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Tags Collision Injury Vehicle Crime Criminal Law Police Hit And Run Dog Shoplifting Kittcom  