Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Graffiti was reported on a sidewalk on North Wildcat Way. Someone had spray painted, “Respect our women.”
  • A burglary was reported on state Route 97.
  • A cargo container reportedly was broken into on East Bowers Road.
  • A man in a camo coat with a tool belt reportedly was in and out of traffic on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • The reporting party was hiking Rattlesnake Ridge and returned to find that his vehicle had been broken into on Umptanum Road.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.
  • A subject reportedly took the reporting party’s dog and smashed his stuff on Triple L Loop.
  • A vehicle reportedly struck a cement barrier on B Street.
  • A hit and run was reported on Rope Rider Drive.
  • The reporting party has video of two women shoplifting at a store on East University Way.
  • A battery reportedly was stolen from an electric bicycle on North Alder Street.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on North Willow Street.
  • The reporting party said she struck a dog with her vehicle on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road but could not see the dog anymore.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A prowler was reported on Mountain Home Lane in Easton.
  • A vehicle reportedly was driving on the grass at Mountain View Park.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrests were reported during this time period.

