Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Someone reportedly spray painted white Xs on each side of a mailbox on Upper Peoh Point Road and placed feces inside the mailbox with a note.

n A theft was reported on North Ellington Street.

n A red Corvette that was for sale was reported stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A man reportedly stole a cart full of items on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A street sign and stop sign were reported down on South Thorp Highway.

n A gate reportedly was dismantled, electric arm removed and magnetic mechanism damaged on Lake Ridge Road near Easton.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North B Street.

n A fence was reported cut on North Walnut Street.

n A theft was reported from a store on South Canyon Road.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Dolarway Road.

n Someone reportedly was stuck on the railroad tracks on East Railroad Street.

n An assault was reported on West Seventh Avenue.

n An assault was reported on East Patrick Avenue,

n A hit and run was reported on East University Way.

n The reporting party has video of three or four juveniles trying to flatten the reporting party’s tires on North Alder Street.

Fire

n An outside fire was reported on Forest Service Road 4517.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers and Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief, failure to appear/residential burglary. Bail $5,500.

