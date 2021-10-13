Oct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailbox Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Someone reportedly spray painted white Xs on each side of a mailbox on Upper Peoh Point Road and placed feces inside the mailbox with a note. n A theft was reported on North Ellington Street.n A red Corvette that was for sale was reported stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.n A man reportedly stole a cart full of items on West First Street in Cle Elum.n A street sign and stop sign were reported down on South Thorp Highway.n A gate reportedly was dismantled, electric arm removed and magnetic mechanism damaged on Lake Ridge Road near Easton.n A bicycle was reported stolen on North B Street.n A fence was reported cut on North Walnut Street.n A theft was reported from a store on South Canyon Road.n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. n A non-injury collision was reported on Dolarway Road.n Someone reportedly was stuck on the railroad tracks on East Railroad Street.n An assault was reported on West Seventh Avenue.n An assault was reported on East Patrick Avenue,n A hit and run was reported on East University Way.n The reporting party has video of three or four juveniles trying to flatten the reporting party’s tires on North Alder Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n An outside fire was reported on Forest Service Road 4517.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers and Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief, failure to appear/residential burglary. Bail $5,500. 