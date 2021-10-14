Oct. 14 blotter: Backs out without looking Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n There was a report of a dead dog in ditch off of Sequoia Lane. n A robbery was reported on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.n A 2018 GMC Sierra was reported stolen on East Capitol Avenue.n A manhole cover reportedly was sticking out of the ground on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.n A large amount of glass was reported in the roadway on East University Way.n A lumber truck reportedly had driven off the road on Robinson Canyon Road and Cove Road.n The reporting party called in an ongoing road rage event where a subject who lives on Madison Street in South Cle Elum constantly backs into the street without looking.n A non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road. n A hit and run was reported on East 11th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n An outside fire was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 62-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear/forgery and failure to appear/trip permit violation. Bail $10,000.n A 34-year-old Orting man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.n A 48-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.n An 18-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree robbery. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Robbery Crime Criminal Law Highway Police Road Violation Bail Ellensburg Police Collision Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets record Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter