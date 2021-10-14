Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of a dead dog in ditch off of Sequoia Lane.

n A robbery was reported on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A 2018 GMC Sierra was reported stolen on East Capitol Avenue.

n A manhole cover reportedly was sticking out of the ground on South Industrial Way and West Umptanum Road.

n A large amount of glass was reported in the roadway on East University Way.

n A lumber truck reportedly had driven off the road on Robinson Canyon Road and Cove Road.

n The reporting party called in an ongoing road rage event where a subject who lives on Madison Street in South Cle Elum constantly backs into the street without looking.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road.

n A hit and run was reported on East 11th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 62-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear/forgery and failure to appear/trip permit violation. Bail $10,000.

n A 34-year-old Orting man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

n A 48-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.

n An 18-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree robbery. No bail.

