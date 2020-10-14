Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A trailer with two four-wheelers reportedly was stolen from in front of a residence on East Second Street in Cle Elum.

n A calf was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.

n A theft was reported on Equinox Drive.

n A truck reportedly back into the main transformer in front of a school building on East First Avenue and then left the scene.

n A Ford Ranger reportedly rolled over on state Route 821.

n A black cow was reported on the side of the road on Reecer Creek Road.

n A dog was reported at large on Double Creek Lane and Look Road.

n A dirty looking golden retriever reportedly was in the roadway on 15th Avenue and Cora Street.

n A bloated deer carcass reportedly was in the roadway on Cove Road. Several dogs had been eating at it.

n A reporting party chased off three high school-aged males drinking alcohol in the stairwell of a building on East University Way.

n A slender, young, 5’-9” male wearing a baseball cap, a navy blue sweatshirt and sweat pants reportedly was observed jumping out of a two-story building on Pacific Loop and North Clark Street.

n There was a report of threat of assault from a customer at a business on South Canyon Road.

n A neighbor reportedly came running out of a residence on Pays Road and threw rocks at the reporting party’s vehicle.

n Downed power lines reportedly were having in the rive of McElroy Road and Heron Lane near Cle Elum.

n A missing snowmobile reportedly in unaccountable for on West Dolarway Road.

n A tree was reported down in the roadway on Teanaway Road, mile post 4.

n A friendly, large blonde dog was reported on West Second Street and North Billings Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A Ford Ranger pickup reportedly was doing brodys in the parking lot of a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A power line reportedly was hanging down on Salmon la Sac Road and Cozy Lane.

n A tree reportedly was down on a power line on Westside Road and Golf Course Road.

n A theft was reported on South Water Street.

n A reporting party could hear what sounded like a distressed cow near his apartment on East 18th Avenue.

Fire

n Flames were reported from a vehicle that flipped on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported during this time period.

