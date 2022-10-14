Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A horse reportedly was loose in the roadway in front of a residence on Meadow View Drive.
• A German shepherd reportedly was wandering around Kiwanis Park.
• A male, aged 17 to 20, reportedly was sleeping in the yard of a church on East Fourth Avenue and North Sprague Street.
• A large gravel spill was reported on Vantage Highway, milepost 1.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
• Railroad crossing arms reportedly were malfunctioning at Fifth Avenue and Railroad Street.
• A silver Toyota reportedly was rear-ended by a red Toyota RAV4 on East University Way.
• A dark brown dog was reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Trinity Lane.
• The reporting party said they observed five males snorting something off a mirror before going to a sports practice on North Walnut Street. All five were wearing black T-shirts and black shorts.
• A shoplifter reportedly was in custody on South Water Street.
• An assault was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke was reported in a column of trees on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 42-year-old Vancouver man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and Ellensburg Police officers for probation violation, failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and resisting arrest. Bail $7,000.
• A 23-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/residential burglary and failure to comply/violation of protection order/domestic violence. Bail $100,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.