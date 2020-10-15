Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A reporting party saw someone looking through the window of his residence on North Alder Street on the night of Oct. 12.
n Two large, brown dogs reportedly chased a cyclist on Wilson Creek Road, mile post 5.5.
n Graffiti was reported on West 14th Avenue.
n A M150 shell reportedly was found inside a store on South Canyon Road.
n Airpods were reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n Subjects playing with a football reportedly cracked the windshield of a 2018 Subaru Xtrek on North Alder Street.
n A washer and dryer were reported stolen on North Ridgeview Lane.
n A person reportedly was bitten by a German shepherd on Rocky River Road.
n A power line reportedly was down over a large diesel truck on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n Biased wording reportedly was carved into a white board next to a door in a building on East 11th Avenue.
n A broken plate/bowl and paint tray were reported in the roadway on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n An outside fire was reported on Alice Road near Cle Elum. It was supervised and contained.
n A car fire was reported at Indian Campground.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 14-154 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 41-year-old Longbranch man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless driving, attempt to elude and theft of leased property. No bail.