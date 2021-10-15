Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle prowl was reported on East 18th Avenue.

An approximately 20-year-old man with brown facial hair and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and brown shoes reportedly was banging on the window of a business on West Third Avenue and then staring at the sky.

A large luxury door reportedly was stolen from a construction site on West Railroad Street.

Twenty laptops reportedly were checked out but not returned on North Chestnut Street.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

An approximately 30-year-old woman with dyed-red hair in a T-shirt and khaki pants reportedly was carrying a machete between her shoulder blades tucked under a tan backpack. She was in a store on North Ruby Street for a while and spent 20 minutes in the bathroom before leaving.

A burglary was reported on Forest Service Road 4818.

The front license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on North Walnut Street.

Four vehicle prowls were reported on East 18th Avenue.

A woman reportedly was walking around holding a machete in her right hand, not waiving it at anyone, on East Third Avenue and North Sampson Street.

A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

A non-injury collision was reported on West 15th Avenue.

An assault was reported on North Pine Street.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

An assault was reported on West University Way.

An assault was reported at Reed Park.

The reporting party heard was sounded like three gunshots at the Cle Elum cemetery.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A transformer on a power pole reportedly was on fire on Badger Pocket Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 14-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 49-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.

A 20-year-old Burien man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for second-degree assault. Bail $1,000.

A 35-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. No bail.

A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

