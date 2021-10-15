Oct. 15 blotter: Woman with a machete Oct 15, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle prowl was reported on East 18th Avenue. An approximately 20-year-old man with brown facial hair and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and brown shoes reportedly was banging on the window of a business on West Third Avenue and then staring at the sky.A large luxury door reportedly was stolen from a construction site on West Railroad Street.Twenty laptops reportedly were checked out but not returned on North Chestnut Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.An approximately 30-year-old woman with dyed-red hair in a T-shirt and khaki pants reportedly was carrying a machete between her shoulder blades tucked under a tan backpack. She was in a store on North Ruby Street for a while and spent 20 minutes in the bathroom before leaving.A burglary was reported on Forest Service Road 4818.The front license plate reportedly was stolen off a vehicle on North Walnut Street.Four vehicle prowls were reported on East 18th Avenue.A woman reportedly was walking around holding a machete in her right hand, not waiving it at anyone, on East Third Avenue and North Sampson Street.A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.A non-injury collision was reported on West 15th Avenue. An assault was reported on North Pine Street.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.An assault was reported on West University Way.An assault was reported at Reed Park.The reporting party heard was sounded like three gunshots at the Cle Elum cemetery.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A transformer on a power pole reportedly was on fire on Badger Pocket Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 14-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 49-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.A 20-year-old Burien man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for second-degree assault. Bail $1,000.A 35-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. No bail.A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assault Vehicle Ellensburg Police Officer Criminal Law Crime Law Prowl Cle Elum Collision Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailbox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter