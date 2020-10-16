Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Three or four cows were reported on the edge of the roadway on Boylston Road and Stevens Road.
A man and woman reportedly have been digging around trash cans at a building on South Main Street.
A vehicle backed into a dump truck in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly harassed the reporting party over BLM signs the reporting party had in his yard on West Fifth Avenue.
A man who reportedly used to live at the location walked into his old apartment, where he no longer resides, and was confronted by the current resident on North Cle Elum Street.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a man and woman living out of a vehicle in a parking lot on South Pearl Street.
A subject reportedly threw a bike tire at the reporting party’s window and broke it on South Pearl Street.
Five gunshots reportedly heard off state Route 970.
A black and white cow was reported in and out of the roadway on West Dry Creek Road.
A non-injury collision involving a vehicle and two black cows was reported on Naneum Road and Bar 14 Road.
A Jeep SUV reportedly was on fire on Fairview Road. There were visible flames in the cab.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 64-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for failure to appear/possession of controlled substances, failure to appear/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail $5,000.
A 22-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 40-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for three counts of violation of anti-harassment order, disorderly conduct and failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $3,600.