Oct. 19 blotter: Multiple egging incidents Oct 19, 2021 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A burglary was reported at a storage building on East Bowers Road. n The reporting party’s daughter is home alone and called the reporting party to advise that the dog’s medication bottle is empty and the dog is acting weird on Frankie Lane near Cle Elum.n The reporting party is upset that Waste Management empties dumpsters at 5 to 6 a.m. and shakes her residence on East Seventh Avenue. The reporting party has lived their for a month and would like Waste Management to change its route.n A large log was laying on the overpass at Interstate 90, Exit 93.n A lock to a box trailer reportedly was cut and tools stolen on Kokanee Loop near Cle Elum.n Three vehicles reportedly were egged on North Water Street.n There was a report that at the start of the pandemic three laptops were loaned out and have been lost on East 10th Avenue.n A blue Huffy bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street. The bike lock was cut.n Items were reported stolen from a backyard on North B Street.n A vehicle on West Helena Avenue reportedly was egged.n Eggs reportedly were thrown into a driveway on East Ninth Avenue over the weekend.n A burglary was reported on East 18th Avenue.n The reporting party had to drive around a subject in the intersection of No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway who had stopped to look at a large digital sign. n An assault was reported on Susan Road.n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n The reporting party walked by a Chevy Impala on South Canyon Road and believed she heard someone banging in the trunk.n A green GMC pickup reportedly was T-boned by a Chevy Cruze on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway. There were no reported injuries.n A mini-van reportedly was egged on North C Street.n A non-injury collision was reported in the roundabout on South Canyon Road.n The reporting party believes someone came to her property and cut her horse’s mane on East Taneum Road.n A man wearing a ski mask standing by the Food Mart door on North Oakes Avenue and West First Street in Cle Elum reportedly pulled out a knife. However, dogs started barking at him and he jumped around the corner.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n An outside fire was reported on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony harassment/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. No bail. Tags Susan Road Burglary Motor Vehicle Highway Criminal Law Crime Bicycle Business Line Kittitas County Harassment Kittcom 