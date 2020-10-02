Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A neighbor reportedly dug into the road and buried a log in the road on Harkness Road near Cle Elum.
A bicycle was reported stolen on Arizona Avenue in Roslyn.
A package reportedly was in the bushes in the alley behind a store on North Anderson Street. Beer bottles were in the area as well.
A man reportedly drove past the reporting party on North Water Street and West Third Avenue threatening to assault him and had a tire iron in his hand as he drove past.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
A cow reportedly was shot and killed sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday on Canyon Road.
A man reportedly was asleep in a bronze-colored Toyota Corolla at a stop sign on East Seattle Avenue and South Chestnut Street. The man was not moving, but he appeared to be breathing.
A 2014 Nissan Versa reportedly crashed into a ditch off of Berry Road.
A burglary was reported on University Way.
Railroad ties were reported stolen in Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on North Airport Road.
Two males reportedly were observed climbing out the window of a residence hall on North Alder Street. They were leaving a friend’s dorm and had forgotten masks.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street.
A deer reportedly was struck by a vehicle and was on the side of the roadway on East First Street and North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum. The deer was still alive.
Fire
A tire reportedly smoking on the side of the road on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.