Oct. 20 blotter: Buck in an alley Oct 20, 2021 PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Two brown horses reportedly were at large on Brown Road and Barnes Road. n A buck reportedly was at large in an alley off of East Second Avenue.n The turn light at North Sprague Street and North Wildcat Way reportedly was stuck on red.n A theft was reported on North Wildcat Way.n A black cow reportedly was in the roadway on West Dry Creek Road and Reecer Creek Road.n There was a report of a neighbor beating on the walls and scaring children on West University Way. The reporting party does not know why he does this.n Three cows reportedly were behind a location on West University Way.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on state Route 903.n A non-injury collision involving a boom truck and a pickup was reported on Tjossem Road and No. 6 Road.n A Ford Taurus with a dealer plate was reported stolen on West University Way.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue.n A hit and run was reported on South Chestnut Street.n A power line was reported down on North Brook Lane.n A two-vehicle collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Willett Road. n The reporting party heard what sounded like gun shots on East 18th Avenue.n A pickup was reported in a ditch off of Brick Mill road and Naneum Road.n A white mini-van reportedly slid off the roadway on Look Road and Alford Road.n A cougar sighting was reported on North Thorp Highway.n A dead dog was reported at the intersection of Brick Mill Road and Naneum Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A tractor reportedly was on fire in a yard on Summit View Road near Cle Elum.n An outside fire was reported on Teanaway Road, milepost 3.n A smoke investigation was reported on Casassa Road and Upper Peoh Point Road.n A five-acre, slow moving brush fire was reported on Old Cedars Road near Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 40-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.n A 35-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for failure to appear/third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,100. 