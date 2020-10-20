Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man reported he lent his red Ford sedan to a friend in September and has not seen it since on South Canyon Road.

n A trailer reportedly fell off a truck on South Canyon Road.

n A burglary of a garage was reported on Black Hawk Drive near Cle Elum.

n A package theft was reported on North Yellowstone Street.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Judge Ronald Road. The window of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was broken out.

n A purse reportedly was stolen from a Subaru Forester on Umptanum Road.

n There was a report of a sign saying, “86/45” was screwed into a tree off of state Route 903.

n A tree reportedly fell over a back fence and into a neighboring apartment on Lexus Lane.

n Tree branches that reportedly had fallen out of a truck onto Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road were moved into the ditch, but the reporting party was concerned they could blow back into the roadway.

n A fence reportedly blew down on North Brooksfield Street and there was a request for assistance to secure the fence so the dogs at the residence would not run away.

n A woman walking her dog on Alliance Road near Cle Elum came across a dog that was off leash and aggressive.

n A semi truck reportedly hit a light pole and then left the scene on Helena Street and Regal Street.

n A reporting party reportedly was meeting with a subject to sell an item at a park on West 14th Avenue. The reporting party handed the item to the subject to let them see it and the subject ran away.

n A reporting party could hear knocking on the front and back doors of a residence on North Wenas Street. The concern was it was a prowler.

n Someone reportedly rearranged the signs making drivers drive into a construction zone on East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.

Fire

n A structure fire, possibly a garage, reportedly was visible from Interstate 82.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

