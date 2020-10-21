Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• There was a report that a gate latch was broken, fuel trucks tampered with and tools taken on West Third Avenue.
• A request reportedly was made for a skunk to be removed from the roadway on West Bowers Road.
• A low-hanging power line was reported on North Dennis Street and West Second Avenue.
• A vehicle reportedly was keyed while in a parking lot on North Main Street.
• The west bound turn lane light onto Umptanum from north-bound Canyon Road reportedly was not cycling properly, causing traffic to back up.
• A many in his late 60s wearing a beanie and dark clothing reportedly was lying in a filed off of South Chestnut Street.
• A dog reportedly was attacked by two other dogs on Wilson Creek Road.
• A male reportedly was climbing through a window on North Brook Lane.
• A woman was running on the John Wayne Trial. Three males reportedly went by her on bicycles on one slapped her on the rear end as he went by. The male was 12 to 15 years old with a shaved head and was riding a black or green bicycle.
• Three male juveniles, approximately 12 years old, confronted the reporting party on East 15the Avenue and North Brook Lane.
• Four subjects reportedly were squatting on property off of Reecer Creek Road.
• A person running along the canal near Golf Course Road and Westside Road reportedly could see bones in the canal. It was unclear what type of bones.
• A 60 to 70-year-old man with a blanket reportedly was standing in Canyon Road blocking traffic.
• A burglary was reported on East Helena Avenue.
• A broken water main was reported on North Walnut Street.
• Four to five shotgun rounds reportedly were heard on Mountain River Trails.
• Fifteen to 20 sheep reportedly were at large in a yard and on the roadway on Strande Road.
• There was a report that wires appeared to have been cut on a power pole on North Pearl Street.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Lauderdale Lane.
• A small brush fire was reported off Interstate 90.
• A subject reportedly was burning garbage and leaves on East Seattle Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 41-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of failure to appear/third-degree assault and failure to appear/obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,000.