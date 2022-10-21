Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Two to three rocks, approximately the size of a cow, reportedly were in the roadway on Manastash Road.
• A bull elk reportedly was injured in the front yard of a residence on Bynum Road. The animal could barely stand or walk.
• A ramp in a back lot reportedly was broken on East Second Avenue.
• A dog reportedly was running in the roadway on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A generator, two floor jacks and a toolbox with tools reportedly were stolen on North Lewis Street in Kittitas.
• A no-parking sign and a road sign reportedly were down on South Industrial Way.
• Gasoline reportedly was stolen from several places on a property on Wildwind Lane.
• Two huskies reportedly were in and out of traffic on West Helena Avenue and North Water Street.
• A bicycle reportedly collided with a vehicle on East Second Avenue.
• The reporting party advised a neighbor punched him in the nose on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum. The incident occurred because he told her to stay off the property.
• Three 20-year-old men were going door to door to the reporting party and neighbors were not to think it was strange they were wandering the neighborhood surveying residents on Green Parks Drive.
• A license plate reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on West Sixth Avenue and North Water Street.
• A hit and run was reported on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• The reporting party is without a home and advised that someone was in his tent and damaged items inside his tent on North Dolarway Road.
• A person reported their nightly cone pickup in a construction zone on East First Street in Cle Elum after they were intentionally driven over, yet again.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A smoke investigation was reported on Hartwig Boulevard and Rossetti Way in Cle Elum.
• An engine reportedly was on fire on North Wildcat Way and East 14th Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 2021 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 39-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $15,000.
A Cusick woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $10,100.