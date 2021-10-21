Oct. 21 blotter: Vehicle prowls on Triple L Loop Oct 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Three bay horses reportedly were alongside the roadway on North Thorp Highway. n Two vehicle prowls were reported on Triple L Loop.n A man reportedly dropped off a “odd/strange” note at Barge Hall for the president’s office. No crime occurred.n The reporting party head five or more shots, possibly from a .22, on Gobblers Knob Road.n Sunglasses were reported stolen at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.n A non-injury collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.n A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on West University Way.n A dog reportedly was laying in a parking spot and not moving on North Pearl Street.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and Brick Road. n Two large pitbull mixes were reported in the area of the intersection of West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.n An attempted break-in was reported on Colfax Road near Cle Elum.n A collision was reported on Kachess River Road an West Sparks Road.n A downed stop sign was reported on South Opportunity Street and West Umptanum Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Visible flames were reported under a military vehicle with a a trailer on Interstate 90, milepost 101.n A controlled ditch fire reportedly spread to a power pole on Susan Road and Strande Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 47-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/attempt to elude. Bail $10,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Collision Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Kittcom Stop Sign Business Line Call Vehicle Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeingOct. 15 blotter: Woman with a macheteCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on Ivermectin Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter