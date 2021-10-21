Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Three bay horses reportedly were alongside the roadway on North Thorp Highway.

n Two vehicle prowls were reported on Triple L Loop.

n A man reportedly dropped off a “odd/strange” note at Barge Hall for the president’s office. No crime occurred.

n The reporting party head five or more shots, possibly from a .22, on Gobblers Knob Road.

n Sunglasses were reported stolen at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.

n A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on West University Way.

n A dog reportedly was laying in a parking spot and not moving on North Pearl Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way and Brick Road.

n Two large pitbull mixes were reported in the area of the intersection of West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.

n An attempted break-in was reported on Colfax Road near Cle Elum.

n A collision was reported on Kachess River Road an West Sparks Road.

n A downed stop sign was reported on South Opportunity Street and West Umptanum Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Visible flames were reported under a military vehicle with a a trailer on Interstate 90, milepost 101.

n A controlled ditch fire reportedly spread to a power pole on Susan Road and Strande Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 47-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/attempt to elude. Bail $10,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.