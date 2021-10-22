Oct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Oct 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The south-bound red light reportedly was out at the intersection of North Main Street and West University Way. A bicycle reportedly was damaged on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.An Anchor electric bike was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.High school students reportedly are driving at a high rate of speed on South Willow Street during lunch breaks.The reporting party said someone has been putting eggs in her mailbox on North C Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on Alder Street.The front tire of a bicycle was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.An assault was reported on North Chestnut Street.The reporting party said their neighbor is burning cottonwood in their woodstove, the smoke is drifting into the reporting party’s garage and making the reporting party nauseous on Grant Street in Cle Elum.A backpack was reported stolen on North Water Street and West Ridgeview Lane.Unknown subjects reportedly have been tampering with the reporting party’s vehicle for the past month, pushing in mirrors, peeling off magnets and leaving a stock of potato chips on her tire on North Alder Street.A llama reportedly was at large on West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum. A man reportedly was hiding in the trees near the stream at Kiwanis Park watching juveniles.A hit and run was reported on East University Way.A man advised he was being followed by a woman driving a cab who told him she was watching him and he better run on East Helena Avenue and North Chestnut Street.A Subaru was reported in a ditch off of Denmark Road and Sorenson Road.There was a report of several vehicles with cheese slices on them on North Airport Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 21-22. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 33-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree felony assault and felony harassment. Bail $10,000.A 61-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and probation violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.A 22-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers on a warrant for second-degree assault. Bail $20,000. 