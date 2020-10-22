Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A brindle Pitbull Mastiff reportedly was on the roadway and almost struck by a van on Fairview Road. The owner was found in a trailer.
n Dogs reportedly were barking and a man was yelling in the background “Now!”
n A deer carcass reportedly was in the road on Dalle Road in Cle Elum.
n A woman reportedly received a strange call asking her about arthritis.
n A employee on University Way reportedly was terminated for harassments and on going issues since June. The employee reportedly made threats of a lawsuit and slammed the doors when he left.
n A subject in a large white or silver truck reportedly was putting boulders into the roadway near the gate at Leonard Hill.
n A fraudulent loan reportedly was taken out against the reporting party on Badger Pocket Road in Ellensburg.
n One black cow reportedly was almost struck in the road on Reecer Creek Road.
n A grown woman reportedly was screaming for help on Nelson Siding Road. A caller heard it when he was cleaning his back property.
n A woman reportedly stole a fundraiser flamingo from the caller’s location. The woman reportedly took it and went into her apartment building. Later the caller said the woman is outside in the street, yelling at her apartment trying to take more flamingos, and harassing the caller about the flamingos.
n A swim team reportedly was locked out of the swimming pool on Walnut Street.
n Two large dogs reportedly were roaming the area near Capitol Avenue.
n A small copper Chihuahua reportedly was running in the roadway on South Cle Elum Way.
n Domestic turkeys reportedly were running in the roadway on Thorp Highway.
n Two people in a vehicle at Reed Park reportedly were asked to leave.
n An unknown person reportedly put up cones to block the roadway on Fifth Avenue.
n A power pole reportedly was on fire on Westside Road in Cle Elum.
n A kitchen gas detector alarm reportedly went off on Milwaukee Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were made during this time period.