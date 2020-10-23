Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Two males were yelling at each other on East Second Street in Cle Elum.

A black and white cow reportedly was on the side of the roadway grazing on Wilson Creek Road.

A man in his 20s-30s with a goatee, long curly red hair, a red bandana on his head , a flannel shirt and khaki pants reportedly stole a large Red Bull from a store on North Ruby Street. The man comes into the store every day.

A man reported two scratches on his blue BMW on North Alder Street.

A man reportedly left his red Hyundai unlocked in 15-minute parking on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard and his computer was stolen from the car.

A dog reportedly was stolen on Casassa Road.

A burglary was reported on Railroad Street.

A burglary was reported on North Kittitas Street.

A theft was reported on East University Way.

A collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

A white dog reportedly was running loose in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road.

Two large planters, worth $300 each, and a new vacuum cleaner reportedly were stolen from a porch on Clearwater Loop.

A orange tabby cat with no tail was reported missing on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.

Subjects in a vehicle parked on East Craig Avenue reportedly were playing loud bass and the reporting party trying to watch the debate inside her residence could not hear the TV.

A person calling 911 requesting officer contact reportedly was calling dispatch names and making comments about President Trump.

A loose cow was reported near the cemetery on Brick Road.

An assault was reported in progress on North Pearl Street.

The wires under a residence reportedly were arching and sparking on Third Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A fire was reported under a residence on Third Street in Cle Elum.

A pickup reportedly was on fire on East Mountain View Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree trafficking of stolen property. Bail $5,000.

A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.

A 55-year-old Wasilla, Alaska man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run. Bail $2,000.

