Oct. 26 blotter: Dead deer in yard
Oct 26, 2021

PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A black cow was reported in the roadway on Rader Road. n A business on Dolarway Road reportedly was broken into over the weekend.n A horse reportedly was loose on the south side of the roadway on Vantage Highway.n A dead deer was reported in a yard on Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum. The reporting party was unable to lift it due to health issue. City crew came and picked it up.n The reporting party advised that two weeks ago he noticed that someone had shot through his window on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum.n A theft was reported on Alder Street.n A tree reportedly was down in a roadway on Canyon Road.n A bicycle reportedly was stolen off a porch on North Sampson Street.n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street. n A hit and run was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n A hit and run was reported on East Second Avenue and North Pine Street.n A person that reporting party met on Instagram told the reporting party they would post an audio of a phone conversation if they did not comply with their terms on Willow Street.n A high-powered rifle shot reportedly was heard on Milwaukee Avenue in South Cle Elum.n A vehicle reportedly struck the side of a building on Fifth Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 46-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession/delivery/violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $10,000.