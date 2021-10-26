Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A black cow was reported in the roadway on Rader Road.

n A business on Dolarway Road reportedly was broken into over the weekend.

n A horse reportedly was loose on the south side of the roadway on Vantage Highway.

n A dead deer was reported in a yard on Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum. The reporting party was unable to lift it due to health issue. City crew came and picked it up.

n The reporting party advised that two weeks ago he noticed that someone had shot through his window on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum.

n A theft was reported on Alder Street.

n A tree reportedly was down in a roadway on Canyon Road.

n A bicycle reportedly was stolen off a porch on North Sampson Street.

n A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A hit and run was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A hit and run was reported on East Second Avenue and North Pine Street.

n A person that reporting party met on Instagram told the reporting party they would post an audio of a phone conversation if they did not comply with their terms on Willow Street.

n A high-powered rifle shot reportedly was heard on Milwaukee Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A vehicle reportedly struck the side of a building on Fifth Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 46-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession/delivery/violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $10,000.

