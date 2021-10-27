Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The tires of a Toyota Corolla reportedly were slashed and the passenger side and back of the vehicle spray painted on West Helena Avenue.

n A purse and gun reportedly were stolen from a Toyota Rav 4 parked on B Street.

n A white Ford F150 reportedly was broken into at state Route 97 and state Route 970.

n A 1999 Honda Civic with a large dent in the passenger door was reported stolen on state Route 10. The keys were in the vehicle and it had a quarter tank of gas.

n A light bar was reported stolen from a parking lot on West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.

n There was a report of a gathering of 10 to 15 students in a parking lot near the park on South Willow Street. A few of the kids have boxing gloves.

n A person in a red hat spit on the reporting party’s vehicle and threw something at the car on West University Way.

n A man on a bicycle reportedly was refusing to let a bus pull into its stop on North Ruby Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on North Wildcat Way and East Ninth Avenue.

n A man reportedly was trying to get into the reporting party’s vehicle on South Anderson Street.

n Packages reportedly were stolen from the front door of an office on North Main Street.

n The reporting party advised there has been an ongoing problem for the past two weeks of juveniles from Mount Stuart Elementary School scraping the wood off his fence on West 15th Avenue.

n A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A man reportedly stole and large white jacket, shirt and jeans from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A Toyota Corolla reportedly was rear-ended on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.

n Burglaries reportedly have occurred over a year’s time on North Thorp Highway.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 38-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence sexual motivation. Bail $15,000.

n A 42-year-old Grandview man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation no contact order/protection order. Bail $5,100.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.