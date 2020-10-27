Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Halloween décor reportedly was stolen from the front yard of a house on East Hobert Avenue.

n Two 20-30-year old men in a small red truck reportedly appeared to be sleeping in a driveway next to a hay field.

n A woman on a bicycle reportedly was harassing a man on his electric scooter on Umptanum road.

n A friendly mastiff reportedly was at large in the Cle Elum Park and Ride.

n A 2001 gray Chevrolet pick up truck reportedly was broken into overnight through the back passenger window on North Ellington Street.

n Graffiti was reported on Ringer Loop.

n Facebook harassment was reported in Cle Elum.

n A white 1999 Suburu Forester reportedly was gone through overnight.

n A camera system reportedly caught a man walking around property on Forest Service Road 4832 with bolt cutters at 1 a.m.

n A political sign reportedly was taken from a front yard on College Place.

n A tailgate from a 2016 Silver Dodge Ram pick up truck reportedly was stolen.

n A belligerent customer reportedly was removed from a store on South Main Street.

n Luggage with medical prescriptions and other items reportedly was found along Lyons Road in Ellensburg.

n A calf reportedly was in the road way on Lower Green Canyon Road.

n A 2007 Lexus reportedly was hit in the parking lot while the client was in an office on North Pearl Street in Ellensburg.

n A man reportedly was loitering in a business on North Dolarway Street and refusing to leave.

n A mailbox reportedly was ran over and destroyed on Brick Mill Road.

n A mail carrier reportedly overshot an intersection due to too much mail in the vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

n Juveniles reportedly were climbing a tree that is unsafe on West 14th Avenue in Ellensburg.

n A stolen Boy Scout troop flag reportedly was being displayed at a residence on 28th Avenue in Ellensburg.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Someone reportedly woke up to a Co2 alarm on East Third Avenue.

n A general fire alarm reportedly went off on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A furnace on East Utah Avenue in Roslyn reportedly had an odd odor coming from it.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 18-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for attempt to elude and reckless endangerment. No bail.

