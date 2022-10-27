Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A cat reportedly was struck by a vehicle on East Helena Avenue.
• A state Department of Transportation truck reportedly was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 76.
• The reporting party hit a cable gate on Hungry Junction Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a gray Ford Focus and a white SUV was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party believed a dead bird on North Chestnut Street had been mutilated by a human. The bird’s head looked like it had been blown off.
Fire
• A controlled burn from the previous day reportedly was moving into pine needles on Nelson Siding Road.
• A vehicle reportedly hit an elk and a guard rail and was smoking on Interstate 90, milepost 73.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/harassment. Bail $400.
• A 31-year-old Ronald woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
