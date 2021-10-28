Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A male transient reportedly was sleeping in the reporting party’s carport on East Fourth Avenue.

n Drugs reportedly were found in a water meter box on South Ruby Street and East Manitoba Avenue.

n A Barbie Jeep reportedly was stolen but then recovered on North Alder Street.

n Two cows reportedly were loose on the side of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.

n The reporting party said a man tried to grab her daughter and a friend on a corner on West 15th Avenue.

n There was a report of an ongoing issue with a neighbor yelling at the reporting party while the reporting party tries to mow his lawn on South Anderson Street.

n A Subaru reportedly backed into a Ford Ranger on East Manitoba Avenue.

n A non-injury collision involving a Dodge pickup and a Honda Civic was reported at the South Canyon Road roundabout.

n A collision was reported in the median of Interstate 90, milepost 80.

n An assault was reported at the restrooms at the Roza Recreation Area.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Subjects reportedly were burning yard waste on West 14th Avenue. The reporting party said the fire was not threatening but that it smelled bad.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.