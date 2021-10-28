Oct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter box Oct 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A male transient reportedly was sleeping in the reporting party’s carport on East Fourth Avenue. n Drugs reportedly were found in a water meter box on South Ruby Street and East Manitoba Avenue.n A Barbie Jeep reportedly was stolen but then recovered on North Alder Street.n Two cows reportedly were loose on the side of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.n The reporting party said a man tried to grab her daughter and a friend on a corner on West 15th Avenue.n There was a report of an ongoing issue with a neighbor yelling at the reporting party while the reporting party tries to mow his lawn on South Anderson Street.n A Subaru reportedly backed into a Ford Ranger on East Manitoba Avenue. n A non-injury collision involving a Dodge pickup and a Honda Civic was reported at the South Canyon Road roundabout.n A collision was reported in the median of Interstate 90, milepost 80.n An assault was reported at the restrooms at the Roza Recreation Area.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Subjects reportedly were burning yard waste on West 14th Avenue. The reporting party said the fire was not threatening but that it smelled bad.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittcom Motor Vehicle Highway Drug Collision Business Line Call Jeep Subaru Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfare2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter