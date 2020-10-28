Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A calf reportedly was curled up on the side of the roadway on Fairview Road, three telephone poles south of Lyons Road on the west side.
• Prescription medicine reportedly had been stolen from a residence on Wilson Creek Road.
• A collision involving a Toyota was reported on East University Way.
• A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street.
• An East First Street resident in Cle Elum called about help to place 12 cats she could no longer care for.
• A woman reportedly was getting her children out of her vehicle on West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum when a male subject came and asked her older child if he wanted to see a picture of a dog. The picture was dated back to 2019. The male then walked to his residence.
• A mailbox was reported damaged on North Green Parks Drive.
• A black Camaro reportedly was side-swiped by a white van on West Mountain View Avenue.
• A computer, monitor and webcam were reported stolen on East 10th Avenue.
• The reporting party was in her vehicle on North Pine Street and East Third Avenue when a male tried to get in the passenger side.
• A man reportedly lost his older, hard-of-hearing Pomeranian on East Mountain Avenue.
• An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
• A mailbox was reported stolen on Judge Ronald Road.
• Two dogs reportedly attacked a husky in Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
• A woman was reportedly sitting in a Chevy sedan in front of a residence on Brook Lane smoking marijuana.
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 44-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for theft of a motor vehicle, hit and run and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.