Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Fields Road.
• A cow was reported in the middle of the roadway and another in a ditch on Game Farm Road.
• An oversized load reportedly could not make it up the onramp on Interstate 90, milepost 109. Traffic was backed up into town.
• A dirt road reportedly slid out from under a vehicle on Via Kachess Road. The vehicle was off the roadway toward a river.
• A firearm was reported missing on Aspen Springs Road near Cle Elum. It was unknown if it had been taken from a vehicle or a residence.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
• A burglary was reported on Larkspur Loop near Cle Elum.
• A man reportedly came into a business on North Main Street and was hallucinating there was a UPS truck outside.
• A dog reportedly was locked in a vehicle all day with no windows rolled down on Pass Life Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
• Cows reportedly were in a driveway on state Route 97.
• An assault was reported on West Third Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A smoldering bush was reported on the side of a residence on North Brook Lane.
• A small pillar of smoke was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 88.
• A large bonfire was reported at the skate park in Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for hit and run unattended. Bail $500.
• A 28-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and harassment. Bail $1,000.
