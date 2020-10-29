Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.
n Graffiti was reported on the alley side of a storage yard on West First Avenue.
n A woman reported turkeys charged her and her 5-year-old child while they were at the post office. She said it was an ongoing problem with the turkeys not being contained. The turkeys live across the street from the post office.
n A man driving a sedan reportedly was drinking a beer while going through a drive-through on East University Way.
n A person reportedly was bitten in the face by a dog on West 26th Avenue.
n A group of individuals on North Chestnut Street reportedly were refusing to wear facial coverings.
n A garage on West 15th Avenue reportedly has been tagged three times in the past month.
n The school zone lights on West 15th Avenue reportedly are flashing on last year’s school schedule.
n Malicious mischief was reported on West 14th Avenue.
n A drive of a Dodge Cummins reportedly did a burn out in front of protesters on North Wildcat Way and East University Way leaving a large cloud of back smoke from exhaust in front of the protesters.
n Political signs were reported stolen on West 11th Avenue.
n A Subaru Xtrek reportedly was high-centered on a rock of Forest Service Road 4100.
n A hit and run was reported on East Tacoma Avenue.
n A male subject reportedly picked up a bag left on a porch on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly struck an ornamental rock in a front yard on North Brook Lane and then left the scene.
n A semi truck reportedly was on fire on Parke Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.